Jazz guard Hood hoping to return Friday from knee injury

Rodney Hood is hopeful he will play when the Utah Jazz return from the All-Star break against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. Hood has been out with a lateral collateral ligament sprain and bone contusion in his right knee since Feb. 1. He practiced Monday for the first time since getting hurt but said he's still not where he wants to be.

