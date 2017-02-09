Jason Kidd Needs to Go
It is clear watching the John Hammond press conference after tonight's game, that there is turmoil in the Milwaukee Bucks front office and Locker Room. Kidd and Hammond apparently had "basketball discussion" regarding the game according to Hammond.
