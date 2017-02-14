Jabari Parker Undergoes Season-Ending...

Jabari Parker Undergoes Season-Ending Knee Surgery to Repair ACL Injury

Less than one week after being diagnosed with a torn ACL in his left knee, Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker had surgery to repair the injury. Per an official release from the Bucks, general manager John Hammond confirmed Parker's season-ending surgery was successful on Tuesday.

