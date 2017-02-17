Isaiah Thomas scores 20 in Brad Stevens' NBA All-Star Game coaching debut
In another All-Star Game that was overtly offensive to fans of defense the Western Conference All-Stars came away with the win after an insanely high-scoring affair ended 192-182. In Brad Stevens first appearance at All-Star Weekend and Isaiah Thomas' second season as an All-Star, both Celtics received a big intro courtesy of the Roots.
