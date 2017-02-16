How hoop star Jabari Parker views Mormonism's past black ban: a personal foul by fallible leaders

Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker gets caught on the baseline as he tries to pass during NBA game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City Wednesday February 1, 2017. Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker gets caught on the baseline as he tries to pass during NBA game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City Wednesday February 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.