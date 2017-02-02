Hornets send Roy Hibbert, Spencer Hawes to Bucks for Miles Plumlee
Hornets send Roy Hibbert, Spencer Hawes to Bucks for Miles Plumlee The Bucks are 21-27 and in 10th place in the Eastern Conference. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k0Gpyl In need of front-court depth - especially defensively - the Milwaukee Bucks have reached a deal to acquire big men Roy Hibbert and Spencer Hawes from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Miles Plumlee, two people familiar with negotiations told USA TODAY Sports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan 25
|Phart Parts
|3
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Jul '16
|Browns Fan
|33
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
|Monta Ellis of Dallas Mavericks Better Overall ... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Hsully
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC