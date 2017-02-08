Halftime Shooting Contest

Does it drive anyone else nuts that the contestants always choose to shoot the half court shot? Just using what I'd imagine the shooting percentages are for the average rec-league basketball player, the expected money is greatest for the free throw and lowest for the half court shot. It's like Deal or No Deal all over again where people don't understand basic math If you shoot over 50% on free throws it makes little sense to choose one of the other options just based on probabilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brew Hoop.