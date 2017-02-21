Gobert would have played more defense at All-Star Game by 'just standing there'
Rudy Gobert was disappointed that he wasn't selected as an All-Star so he could have joined teammate Gordon Hayward in New Orleans last week for the game. When asked about the lack of defense in the game, Gobert said he probably would have played more defense than what he saw from the other All-Stars in the 192-182 West victory.
