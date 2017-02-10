Gobert shines in Jazz's 104-88 win over Bucks

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert scores as Milwaukee Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon , Jason Terry and Thon Maker look on in the first half during an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Salt Lake City. less Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert scores as Milwaukee Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon , Jason Terry and Thon Maker look on in the first half during an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Salt ... more Milwaukee Bucks head coach Jason Kidd looks on during a time out in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.