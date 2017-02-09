Global teens to learn from NBA stars
African standouts Emmanuel Mudiay and Thon Maker will be among NBA players who will coach 67 top global youth players in a Basketball Without Borders camp at the NBA All-Star Game. The camp announced Tuesday by the league for February 17-19 at the New Orleans Pelicans practice facility will also feature New Orleans forward Cheick Diallo of Mali and Americans Wayne Ellington of Miami, Justin Holiday of New York and Meyers Leonard of Portland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan 25
|Phart Parts
|3
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Jul '16
|Browns Fan
|33
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
|Monta Ellis of Dallas Mavericks Better Overall ... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Hsully
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC