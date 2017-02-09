Global teens to learn from NBA stars

African standouts Emmanuel Mudiay and Thon Maker will be among NBA players who will coach 67 top global youth players in a Basketball Without Borders camp at the NBA All-Star Game. The camp announced Tuesday by the league for February 17-19 at the New Orleans Pelicans practice facility will also feature New Orleans forward Cheick Diallo of Mali and Americans Wayne Ellington of Miami, Justin Holiday of New York and Meyers Leonard of Portland.

