Giannis Joins ESPN's The Jump for All...

Giannis Joins ESPN's The Jump for All-Star Weekend

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Brew Hoop

One of the biggest benefits of Giannis Antetokounmpo heading to All-Star Weekend is the continued opportunity for the rest of the world to see his off-court personality on an ever grander stage. To this point, most people probably know about him from that smoothie tweet and his grand dunks, but he joined ESPN's The Jump yesterday alongside teammate Jason Terry for an extended interview about his growth as a player, Thon's advanced IQ, dealing with Jabari Parker's injury and a number of other topics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brew Hoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Bucks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07) Feb 13 Phartham 34
News Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. Jan 25 Phart Parts 3
News Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News 2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14) May '14 brz 1
News San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14) May '14 Tim 5
News Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14) May '14 Celia 2
News Monta Ellis of Dallas Mavericks Better Overall ... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Hsully 1
See all Milwaukee Bucks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,961 • Total comments across all topics: 278,958,133

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC