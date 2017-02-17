Giannis Joins ESPN's The Jump for All-Star Weekend
One of the biggest benefits of Giannis Antetokounmpo heading to All-Star Weekend is the continued opportunity for the rest of the world to see his off-court personality on an ever grander stage. To this point, most people probably know about him from that smoothie tweet and his grand dunks, but he joined ESPN's The Jump yesterday alongside teammate Jason Terry for an extended interview about his growth as a player, Thon's advanced IQ, dealing with Jabari Parker's injury and a number of other topics.
