Giannis Antetokounmpo taking his game to another level Bucks guard keeps honing his craft, with to go with athletic ability makes him an All Star Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kApAKW Antetokounmpo, 22, has two notebooks full now. "I started doing it my second year in the league," the Milwaukee Bucks guard-forward-center told USA TODAY Sports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.