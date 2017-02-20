Giannis Antetokounmpo: My 15 Year Old Brother Is Better Than Me

If you think 6'11" Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is a problem in the NBA, you ain't seen nothing yet ... 'cause Giannis says his 15-year-old brother Alex is gonna be even better. We got BOTH Antetokounmpo brothers in New Orleans for the All-Star game and asked the older version flat out ... is young Alex -- who's currently a high school player -- gonna be better? Greek Freak didn't hesitate to say the kid is gonna take his game to levels big bro hasn't reached yet.

