Giannis Antetokoumpo leads Bucks past Pacers, 116-100
INDIANAPOLIS - Giannis Antetokoumpo had 20 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers 116-100 on Saturday night.
