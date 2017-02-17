From Moroccan Freak to Giannis' Curry...

From Moroccan Freak to Giannis' Curry poster, 10 great Bucks All-Star things

The Milwaukee Bucks were as well-represented at NBA All-Star Weekend in 2017 as they have been in years, with members of the organization competing in three different on-court events, as well as attracting attention at media sessions, team practices and even during a mascot contest. Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was voted in by fans as a starter for the Eastern Conference, was the franchise's first All-Star since 2004, and he put on a show in the game Sunday.

