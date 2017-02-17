Former UVa basketball star Malcolm Brogdona s number 15 to be retired
Former Hoo and now Milwaukee Buck rookie Malcolm Brogdon will have his number 15 retired at JPJ before tonight's game against Miami. The Atlanta native becomes the 7th player in the basketball program's history to receive such an honor.
