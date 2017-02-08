Five takeaways from the Miami Heat's 106-88 victory at the Milwaukee Bucks.
Miami dominated the boards and stepped up its defense while recording its 12th consecutive win, 106-88, over the Bucks at the Bradley Center. Miami has exceeded it victory total in the first 41 games of the season with 12 wins straight wins to start the second half of the season.
