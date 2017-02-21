Durant: Shaq's constant ripping of JaVale McGee 'childish'

Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee fired back at Shaquille O'Neal via Twitter after the former star-turned analyst posted on his verified account a disparaging photo of McGee with the words, "America meet Javale "BUM" McGee." Warriors coach Steve Kerr and Kevin Durant backed McGee on Friday, with Durant calling Shaq "childish" while calling out the retired center's free throw shooting and other flaws in his game during a Hall of Fame NBA career.

