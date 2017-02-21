Durant: Shaq's constant ripping of JaVale McGee 'childish'
Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee fired back at Shaquille O'Neal via Twitter after the former star-turned analyst posted on his verified account a disparaging photo of McGee with the words, "America meet Javale "BUM" McGee." Warriors coach Steve Kerr and Kevin Durant backed McGee on Friday, with Durant calling Shaq "childish" while calling out the retired center's free throw shooting and other flaws in his game during a Hall of Fame NBA career.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb 20
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb 13
|Phartham
|34
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan 25
|Phart Parts
|3
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC