Dunks Aplenty Highlight Giannis' All-Star Debut

Giannis Antetokounmpo certainly let the world know he belonged out there last night, posting an East-team high 30 points in his debut All-Star Game. While the West may have prevailed 192-182 , behind All-Star MVP Anthony Davis ' 52 points , Giannis provided some of the most entertaining sequences in a game chock full of them.

