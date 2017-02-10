Draymond gets triple-double with just 4 points

Green scored only four points but finished with 12 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 steals as the Golden State Warriors beat Memphis 122-107 on Friday night for their first win over the Grizzlies in three tries this season. With his unique all-around performance on both ends of the floor, Green became the first player in league history to have a triple-double with fewer than 10 points.

