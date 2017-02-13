Detroit Pistons fall to the Milwaukee Bucks 102- 89
It was the second night of a road back-to-back for the Detroit Pistons as they got torched by the Milwaukee Bucks tonight. Greg Monroe and Michael Beasley combined for 22 of 28 shooting together, as it seemed like no one on the Pistons had an answer for either one of them tonight.
