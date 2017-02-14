Department of Natural Resources and Milwaukee Bucks present "DNR Nights"
Anyone presenting a 2016 or 2017 hunting or fishing license is eligible for reduced pricing on tickets for select home games at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee. As an added bonus, "DNR Nights" ticketholders will have a blaze orange Bucks beanie hat mailed to them.
