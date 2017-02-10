Curry, Mejri lead Mavericks to 113-95 win over 76ers
Seth Curry scored 22 points, Salah Mejri had 16 points and a career-high 17 rebounds and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 113-95 on Wednesday night for their fifth win in six games. Mejri played 21 minutes at center with Andrew Bogut out of action and helped Dallas - the NBA's worst-rebounding team - set a season high for boards and outrebound the Sixers 51-39.
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan 25
|Phart Parts
|3
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Jul '16
|Browns Fan
|33
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
|Monta Ellis of Dallas Mavericks Better Overall ... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Hsully
|1
