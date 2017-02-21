Covington, Saric lead Sixers to 120-1...

Covington, Saric lead Sixers to 120-112 win over Wizards

Read more: Boston Herald

Holmes had 12 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks to help the depleted Philadelphia 76ers beat the Washington Wizards 120-112 on Friday night. Robert Covington had 25 points and 11 rebounds, and Dario Saric added 20 points and 11 boards as the Sixers stopped the streaking Wizards, who won 15 of 17 before the All-Star break.

