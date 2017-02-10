Could Lakers' Brandon Ingram develop into 'Greek Freak'-like player?
There are the players Brandon Ingram sees in himself when he fast-forwards a few years: Kevin Durant, of course; George Gervin; a little Tayshaun Prince. Here's a player who is not on that list, but maybe should be: Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, the 6-foot-11 do-it-all All-Star.
