Carmelo Anthony, NBA All-Stars talk about Mardi Gras experiences
Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo hasn't experienced Mardi Gras yet, but he says he has a front row seat to the action from his French Quarter hotel. Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan, who averages 27.3 points per game, has heard about how 'crazy' Madri Gras is, but he won't be participating this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb 13
|Phartham
|34
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan 25
|Phart Parts
|3
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
|Monta Ellis of Dallas Mavericks Better Overall ... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Hsully
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC