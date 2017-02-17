Carmelo Anthony, NBA All-Stars talk a...

Carmelo Anthony, NBA All-Stars talk about Mardi Gras experiences

Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo hasn't experienced Mardi Gras yet, but he says he has a front row seat to the action from his French Quarter hotel. Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan, who averages 27.3 points per game, has heard about how 'crazy' Madri Gras is, but he won't be participating this year.



