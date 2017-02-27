Bucks vs Cavaliers Preview: Milwaukee...

Bucks vs Cavaliers Preview: Milwaukee Hopes for Difficult Road Win Against Cleveland

13 hrs ago

Coming off the cuticle-chewing win over the Phoenix Suns yesterday 100-96 , Milwaukee went wheels up last night taking a late flight to Cleveland. They'll take on a Cavaliers team that got crushed by the Chicago Bulls , 117-99, largely due to the absence of one Lebron James.

