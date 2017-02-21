Bucks' partnership with Daktronics includes NBA's largest center-hung scoreboard
As the structural steel skeleton of the Bucks' new arena continues to take shape in the Park East Corridor, along with the parking structure and practice facility, suggesting the exterior size and scope of the $524 million Downtown development project, the team on Tuesday unveiled its cutting-edge plans for the most visible and visually stimulating entity that will be inside the building. The Bucks announced a partnership with Daktronics to outfit the new arena and surrounding entertainment district with a state-of-the-art digital display package highlighted by a massive LED video system, including the largest-of-its-kind center-hung scoreboard in the NBA.
