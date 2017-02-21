Bucks' partnership with Daktronics in...

Bucks' partnership with Daktronics includes NBA's largest center-hung scoreboard

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

As the structural steel skeleton of the Bucks' new arena continues to take shape in the Park East Corridor, along with the parking structure and practice facility, suggesting the exterior size and scope of the $524 million Downtown development project, the team on Tuesday unveiled its cutting-edge plans for the most visible and visually stimulating entity that will be inside the building. The Bucks announced a partnership with Daktronics to outfit the new arena and surrounding entertainment district with a state-of-the-art digital display package highlighted by a massive LED video system, including the largest-of-its-kind center-hung scoreboard in the NBA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Bucks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i... Mon NextPhartzz 2
News Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07) Feb 13 Phartham 34
News Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. Jan 25 Phart Parts 3
News Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News 2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14) May '14 brz 1
News San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14) May '14 Tim 5
News Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14) May '14 Celia 2
See all Milwaukee Bucks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,553 • Total comments across all topics: 279,061,348

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC