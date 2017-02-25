Bucks add Toupane on 10-day contract
The Bucks signed guard-forward Axel Toupane, who was starring for Raptors 905 in the D-League, to a 10-day contract, Bucks add D-League star Axel Toupane on 10-day contract The Bucks signed guard-forward Axel Toupane, who was starring for Raptors 905 in the D-League, to a 10-day contract, Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://www.jsonline.com/story/sports/nba/bucks/2017/02/25/bucks-add-d-league-star-axel-toupane-10-day-contract/98164814/ The Milwaukee Bucks filled their final roster spot Saturday when they signed French guard-forward Axel Toupane to a 10-day contract.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb 20
|NextPhartzz
|2
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Feb 13
|Phartham
|34
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan '17
|Phart Parts
|3
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC