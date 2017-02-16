Brook Lopez fights hard, but Nets fall to Bucks

Brook Lopez #11 of the Brooklyn Nets passes the ball during the first half against Michael Beasley #9 of the Milwaukee Bucks at Barclays Center on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac With the NBA trade deadline looming a week from Thursday, Brook Lopez showed up for work knowing his long tenure with the Nets might be nearing its end.

