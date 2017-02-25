Adam Silver: State laws 'important factor' in deciding future All-Star hosts
NBA commissioner Adam Silver put Texas and any other state considering legislation similar to North Carolina's controversial "bathroom bill" on "notice" while also making it clear that the recent travel ban has posed a "concern" and clashes with what the NBA represents. Under the proposed Texas legislation, people would be required to use bathrooms that correspond to the sex on their birth certificate.
