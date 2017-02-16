76ers-Celtics Best/Worst: Isaiah Thomas, Ersan Ilyasova and woeful foul shooting
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas is covered by Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor on a drive to the basket during the first quarter of their game in Boston, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. BOSTON Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the Boston Celtics' 116-108 victory over the 76ers on Wednesday night at T.D. Garden: Best performance: How could I not give this to Isaiah Thomas ? The Celtics point guard made 4 of 7 three-pointers en route to scoring a game-high 33 points.
