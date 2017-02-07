5 Reasons the Sixers Will Get a Bad Deal at the Trade Deadline

The Philadelphia 76ers are sure to be big players in this year's NBA trade deadline, but they are likely to get a bad deal by February 23. The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to be big players in the trade deadline this year, and in all reality, were expected to be big players in the trade market all season. While they have been players so far this year - earlier trading Jerami Grant for Ersan Ilyasova - they have yet to clear their frontcourt logjam.

