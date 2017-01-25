Zaza Pachulia fined by NBA for striking Luke Babbitt in the face

Zaza Pachulia was fined $15,000 by the NBA for smacking Luke Babbitt in the face during the Warriors' 105-102 loss to the Miami Heat on Monday night. Pachulia was assessed a flagrant 1 foul and Babbitt received a technical for the incident which occurred in the fourth quarter with 6:51 remaining.

