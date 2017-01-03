Wizards vs. Bucks preview: Washington...

Wizards vs. Bucks preview: Washington seeks rare road win in Sunday matinee

21 hrs ago

When: Sunday, January 8 at 2:00 pm ET Where: BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, WI TV: CSN Mid-Atlantic Radio: 1500 AM and Wizards Radio App Every night that I log onto twitter and the Bucks are playing, it seems as though Giannis makes some incredible play that swings the momentum of the game in favor of the Bucks , or gives the Bucks the win . Headed into his final matchup against the Wizards in the regular season, Giannis is averaging 29.7 points and making 61.2 percent of his shots against Washington.

