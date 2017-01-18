Westbrook responds to Pachulia collision: a Ia m gonna get his ass backa
If Russell Westbrook did not appreciate being knocked down by Zaza Pachulia at the end of the second quarter, he certainly didn't appreciate Zaza remaining hovered over him afterwards. Apparently, however, Westbrook didn't realize that Pachulia lingered over him after sending Russ to the floor with a strong shoulder.
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Oct '16
|gwen
|1
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Jul '16
|Browns Fan
|33
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
|Monta Ellis of Dallas Mavericks Better Overall ... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Hsully
|1
