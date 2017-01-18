Westbrook responds to Pachulia collis...

Westbrook responds to Pachulia collision: a Ia m gonna get his ass backa

Read more: KNBR-AM San Francisco

If Russell Westbrook did not appreciate being knocked down by Zaza Pachulia at the end of the second quarter, he certainly didn't appreciate Zaza remaining hovered over him afterwards. Apparently, however, Westbrook didn't realize that Pachulia lingered over him after sending Russ to the floor with a strong shoulder.

