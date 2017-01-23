Warriors, Cavaliers upset behind big scoring nights by unsung opponents

Dion Waiters knocked down six 3-pointers against the Warriors on Monday night but none were as big as his last, a game-winner. Dion Waiters knocked down six 3-pointers against the Warriors Monday night but none were as big as his last, a 25-footer from the top of the key over Klay Thompson in the waning seconds that gave the Heat a dramatic 105-102 win.

