Warriors at play: Durant block leads to Pachulia over-head pass, leads to Curry circus shot

Check out this play from Sunday night. Sacramento's DeMarcus Cousins fakes the three and drives the lane where he runs into Kevin Durant who blocks his shot, the ball caroms out to Zaza Pachulia who makes a no-look over-the-head pass, then Stephen Curry finishes the play with a no-look bucket.

