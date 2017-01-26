Travel Restrictions May Affect Sudanese-Born NBA Players

Milwaukee Bucks forward Thon Maker was able to return to the U.S. from Canada on Friday night, but confusion over ban could change circumstances Milwaukee Bucks forward Thon Maker, a Sudanese-born refugee, returned to the U.S. without incident after playing in Canada against the Toronto Raptors on Friday night, hours after President Donald Trump signed an executive order that closed American borders to travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Sudan. Mr. Maker and Los Angeles Lakers forward Luol Deng were born in what is now South Sudan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.