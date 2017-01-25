Sixers-Bucks Preview: No Time To Party

The Sixers won a huge game against the Los Angeles Clippers last night, however there will be no rest for the weary as less than 24 hours following that euphoric victory, they must play a game in the Central Time Zone. Where in the Central Time Zone, you may ask? The Sixers are going to Milwaukee, a city most recently known for being less than 20 miles away from the cow-manure filled town of Waukesha, birthplace of this season's Bachelor Nick Viall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Liberty Ballers.