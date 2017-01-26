Raptors point guard Lowry thrilled to be joining teammate, friend DeRozan again

For the third consecutive year, Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan will represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA all-star game - DeRozan as a starter, while Lowry was voted in as a reserve by the league's coaches Thursday night. It's the latest accolade for the two, who led the Raptors to the conference final last season and then captured gold together for the United States at the Rio Olympics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.