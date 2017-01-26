Raptors point guard Lowry thrilled to be joining teammate, friend DeRozan again
For the third consecutive year, Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan will represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA all-star game - DeRozan as a starter, while Lowry was voted in as a reserve by the league's coaches Thursday night. It's the latest accolade for the two, who led the Raptors to the conference final last season and then captured gold together for the United States at the Rio Olympics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan 25
|Phart Parts
|3
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Jul '16
|Browns Fan
|33
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
|Monta Ellis of Dallas Mavericks Better Overall ... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Hsully
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC