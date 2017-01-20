Raptors down Celtics; Tuesday's NBA recap

TORONTO _ DeMar DeRozan scored a season-high 41 points, Kyle Lowry had 24 and the Toronto Raptors rallied to end the Boston Celtics' four-game winning streak with a 114-106 victory Tuesday night. DeRozan added 13 rebounds for his second double-double of the season, and Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and a career-high 23 rebounds.

