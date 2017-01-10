NBA trade rumors: Sixers ready to dea...

NBA trade rumors: Sixers ready to deal Jahlil Okafor?

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

Philadelphia 76ers' Jahlil Okafor drives past Milwaukee Bucks' John Henson and Giannis Antetokounmpo during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Milwaukee. as the focal point of the 10-72 Sixers offense, the former Duke product has fallen back into a reserve role with the emergence of Joel Embiid and defensive energy and overall game of Noel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Bucks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that. Oct '16 gwen 1
News Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07) Jul '16 Browns Fan 33
News Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News 2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14) May '14 brz 1
News San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14) May '14 Tim 5
News Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14) May '14 Celia 2
News Monta Ellis of Dallas Mavericks Better Overall ... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Hsully 1
See all Milwaukee Bucks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,667 • Total comments across all topics: 278,072,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC