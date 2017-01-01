NBA roundup: recap, scores, notes for...

NBA roundup: recap, scores, notes for every game played on December 31

Read more: UPI

James Harden recorded a 50-point triple-double while Ryan Anderson played a capable second fiddle as the Houston Rockets outlasted the game New York Knicks 129-122 on Saturday night. Harden finished with a career-high 53 points, 16 rebounds and a career-high-tying 17 assists to carry the Rockets through another lackadaisical defensive effort.

Chicago, IL

