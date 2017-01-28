NBA reaches out to State Department for clarification on Trump executive order
President Donald Trump shows his signature on executive orders alongside Defense Secretary James Mattis and Vice President Mike Pence on Jan. 27, 2017, at the Pentagon in Washington. President Donald Trump shows his signature on executive orders alongside Defense Secretary James Mattis and Vice President Mike Pence on Jan. 27, 2017, at the Pentagon in Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Jan 25
|Phart Parts
|3
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Jul '16
|Browns Fan
|33
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
|Monta Ellis of Dallas Mavericks Better Overall ... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Hsully
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Bucks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC