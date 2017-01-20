NBA on ESPN Odds, Picks: Memphis Griz...

NBA on ESPN Odds, Picks: Memphis Grizzlies at Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder have won two-straight and will look to extend that streak against the 24-16 Memphis Grizzlies on ESPN at 7 PM . The Grizzlies are 10-9 SU on the road this season and OKC is 14-6 at home, in a game which will feature an over/under of 204 points.

