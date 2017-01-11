Milwaukee Bucks overcome the San Antonio Spurs in NBA
SAN ANTONIO: Michael Beasley scored a season-high 28 points in place of an ill Giannis Antetokounmpo, as the Milwaukee Bucks rallied to beat the San Antonio Spurs 109-107. It was a victorious night for the Bucks' Australian contingent of Matthew Dellavedova and Thon Maker over compatriot Patty Mills from the Spurs.
