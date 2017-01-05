Malcolm Brogdon, the Bucks' second-round pick, was steal of the NBA draft
Malcolm Brogdon, the Bucks' second-round pick, was steal of the NBA draft He was 23 years old at the 2016 draft, which is partially why he fell to the Bucks. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2hXXpqH Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James during the second half at Quicken Loans Arena.
Milwaukee Bucks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matthew Dellavedova trick shot? We got that.
|Oct '16
|gwen
|1
|Breaks fall Cavs' way (Apr '07)
|Jul '16
|Browns Fan
|33
|Antetokounmpo suspended for 1 game (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|2014 NBA Draft: Kentucky's Julius Randle Could ... (May '14)
|May '14
|brz
|1
|San Antonio Spurs Have Driven Dallas Mavericks ... (May '14)
|May '14
|Tim
|5
|Spurs 109, Mavericks 103 (May '14)
|May '14
|Celia
|2
|Monta Ellis of Dallas Mavericks Better Overall ... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Hsully
|1
