Lowry scores 32, Raptors end skid with 102-86 win over Bucks

Toronto Raptors forward Terrence Ross and Milwaukee Bucks guard Jason Terry reach for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. less Toronto Raptors forward Terrence Ross and Milwaukee Bucks guard Jason Terry reach for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.