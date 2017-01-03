LB Roundtable: Reflecting on the Jerami Grant trade

It's been just over two months since Jerry Colangelo loved Jerami Grant so much, he sent the bouncy, rawer-than-a-spicy-tuna-roll tweener free. The Sixers swapped Grant on Nov. 1 for Ersan Ilyasova and the Oklahoma City Thunder's 1-20 protected 2020 first round pick.

